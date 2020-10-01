Chennai airport will begin handling additional flights soon

Tamil Nadu government gives nod to increase arrivals from other States

Air traffic in the city will go up now as the State government has given permission to allow the arrival of 100 flights a day from other States.

In May, the Tamil Nadu government put in place a cap of 25 arrival flights from other States in an attempt to control the number of COVID-19 cases. Later, it was increased to 50 flights a day and now it has gone up to 100.

On several occasions, officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) sought to add more flights since the airport’s passenger traffic was too low. In the last few weeks, there has been a spike in the number of passengers. From about 3,000-3,500 passengers a day at the time of reopening, the footfalls have now touched 10,000-12,000.

“Next month, we are hoping to see a further growth in traffic as the number of flights operated will be high. We will have 100 arrival flights from other States and in addition, there will be flights from within the State as well,” an official said.

The increase in the number of flights would not be reflected immediately, officials said.

The airlines will be given slots and depending on the demand, they will draw up a schedule. “It will gradually increase over the next few days and may take a week for the numbers to touch over 100,” an official added.

The airport was handling nearly 33,000-35,000 passengers a day before the lockdown.