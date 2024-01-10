Chennai airport to launch self baggage drop facility in domestic terminal

January 10, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

In what could greatly help air passengers, Chennai airport plans to launch self baggage drop facility in the domestic terminal shortly. This will bring down the congestion at the check-in counters as passengers can skip the queue, drop off their baggage at this point.

There are two domestic terminals operational at Chennai airport now — T1 and T4. At first, the eight self baggage drop kiosks will be made available for travellers in the T1 terminal. After a few months, 10 such kiosks will be installed in the T4 terminal.

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said, at first, IndiGo will integrate the systems with this facility in about two weeks so that their travellers can use them. “If a passenger does web check-in and comes to the terminal, he can proceed to these kiosks, scan the boarding pass and drop off his baggage. In case the weight of their baggage is beyond the permitted limit, then they have to head to the counter. Even if a passenger forgets to complete the web check-in, there are self check-in kiosks adjacent to the baggage drop facility,” an official said.

Since IndiGo handles close to 60 per cent of the domestic passengers, if many passengers opt to use this facility, then it will significantly help to reduce the queues and congestion at check-in point, he added.

“We will have some staff to help passengers use the self baggage drop facility initially. Though we may not see a drastic difference immediately, over time, it will certainly help,” another official said. Though six such kiosks are already available in the international terminal which was opened recently, this facility has not been used yet in this building. Officials said, one major international airline is in the process of integrating their system and is likely to use it shortly.

“While IndiGo has come forward to use this facility, we encourage other airlines too to integrate their systems with it so that the overall congestion at the airport during peak hours gets reduced,” he said.

