Chennai airport to have two domestic terminals from July

April 21, 2023

Come July, those flying out of Chennai airport are likely to face less congestion as two domestic terminals will become functional.

Every day, nearly 42,000-44,000 passengers use the domestic terminal and during peak hours, many passengers face heavy crowding, long queues and long waiting time for checking in and security procedures. The present international terminal (T4 terminal) will be modified and converted into an additional terminal. The international operations will move to the newly inaugurated integrated terminal (T2 terminal) after a month.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the creation of one more domestic terminal could bring relief to passengers. “Airlines like Air India, Vistara, Air Asia and Air Asia Express will function from the T4 terminal after July. The remaining airlines like IndiGo, Akasa, SpiceJet and Alliance Air will continue to function from the existing domestic terminal (T1 terminal),” an official said.

The ticket and boarding cards will indicate which terminal a passenger has to use, another official said. “There will not be any confusion. There will be adequate signage too. Also, in case a passenger reaches a wrong terminal, they can always use a walkalator or buggies plying between T4 and T1 terminals,” another official said.

AAI plans to move the international operations to the new integrated terminal by the end of May after which the modification work in the T4 terminal will begin.

“We will remove the customs and immigration counters, add food, beverage and some retail outlet stalls and baggage conveyor belts in June. The maintenance work too will occur for a month before passenger starts using the terminal,” another official said.

