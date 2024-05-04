Chennai airport to get new walkalator to connect domestic and international terminals with multi-level car parking facility

May 04, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

Chennai airport will get a new walkalator by early 2025 to help passengers reach the multi-level car parking facility quickly from domestic and international terminals.

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that they planned to install the walkalator at the ground-level, and the project would be implemented in two phases. While in the first, the walkalator will connect the T1 domestic terminal and the T2 international terminal with the west wing of the parking facility, in the second, the upcoming T3 international terminal and the T4 domestic terminal will be linked to the west wing.

“Recently, a consultant carried out a study at the airport, exploring ways to ease traffic congestion and pattern, signage and other issues. They recommended that a walkalator be installed to enable passengers to easily move between the terminals and the parking facility. We will float tenders by July and the contract may be awarded by October or November. By early next year, the first phase of the facility will be open for passengers,” an official said.

It is important to have the walkalator installed at the earliest as the AAI plans to shift the cab pick-up point for arriving passengers to the west wing of the parking facility this month. When this happens, passengers will have to walk a long distance in the heat. While officials said that they would increase the number of buggy services, it is crucial to have the walkalator installed soon.

The airport already has a walkalator in the mezzanine level (an intermediate floor between the arrival and the departure hall) connecting the terminals with the Metro station. This is mostly used by passengers going to the station.

The newly planned walkalator, however, is exclusively planned for arriving passengers, another official said.