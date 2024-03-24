Chennai airport to get DigiYatra facility this week

March 24, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The DigiYatra system will be rolled out at the city airport this week.

The system, powered by facial recognition technology, will reduce waiting time at the entry and security check areas and allow passengers to quickly and seamlessly finish the procedures necessary before boarding a flight.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said trial runs had already been in progress for the last few weeks, and so far, there had been no glitches. The system will be available in the domestic terminal, an official said. Those who wish to use the system must download and register on the DigiYatra app.

“They have to enter their name, phone number, and Aadhaar details to register, and subsequently, their flight details before the journey. They also need to take a picture of themselves and upload it. When the passenger reaches the airport, the QR code generated by the app must be shown at the e-gate, and a camera there will take their photo. Similarly, before the security check and boarding, they can easily walk through after a facial scan. There will be separate e-gates for DigiYatra passengers,” another official said.

The DigiYatra facility was first launched in the country six years ago. Now, it has been expanded and numerous airports in the country are equipped with the system. In the past, quite a few people posted on social media saying they were unhappy that they were persuaded to use the facility at a few airports.

“We won’t compel passengers. If they think it is convenient and want to use it, they can do so,” the official said.

