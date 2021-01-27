Chennai airport still waiting for system to detect trespassers

CHENNAI

Tenders for its installation are likely to be floated soon

A few weeks ago, a vehicle going for rounds in the tarmac at the airport found a man roaming in the apron area. On enquiry, they found he had jumped onto the tarmac through Gate No. 6 from GST Road. This could have been avoided if a perimeter intrusion detection system was in place.

The idea was mooted a few years ago but the system is yet to be installed. Tenders should have been floated already but it is not clear why there had been a delay and why it had not been implemented still.

Sensor-based module

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said it was a sensor-based system and hence any attempt to jump over the perimeter wall would be detected immediately. In the past, there have been a slew of incidents where men and animals walked onto the tarmac. “Even if the system is put in place, the CISF personnel deployed at various points have to be vigilant and immediately check the area if an alert is sent out. But we will not need so many personnel and their strength can be reduced,” an official said.

Sources said the tenders for installation of the system were likely to be floated soon.