Chennai airport receives two hoax bomb threats in 2 days

The airport received yet another bomb threat on Tuesday morning. The threat, sent by email, was for an Emirates flight from Dubai to Chennai, which was to land at 2.35 a.m. but was diverted to Bengaluru due to bad weather and rain. It later landed in the city around 9 a.m., airport sources said.

This flight and another flight to Dubai too were checked. Following which, officials declared the threat a hoax. The airport has received nearly six such threats in recent times, sources said. On Monday night too, a bomb threat was sent via email. Further investigations are under way.