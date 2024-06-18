GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai airport receives two hoax bomb threats in 2 days

The airport has received nearly six such threats in recent times, say sources

Published - June 18, 2024 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The threat, sent by email, was for an Emirates flight from Dubai to Chennai.

The threat, sent by email, was for an Emirates flight from Dubai to Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The airport received yet another bomb threat on Tuesday morning. The threat, sent by email, was for an Emirates flight from Dubai to Chennai, which was to land at 2.35 a.m. but was diverted to Bengaluru due to bad weather and rain. It later landed in the city around 9 a.m., airport sources said.

This flight and another flight to Dubai too were checked. Following which, officials declared the threat a hoax. The airport has received nearly six such threats in recent times, sources said. On Monday night too, a bomb threat was sent via email. Further investigations are under way.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.