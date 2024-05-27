GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai airport receives hoax bomb threat; security beefed up

Chennai airport received a bomb threat via email early on Sunday, May 26 and security has been beefed up at the airport in this regard, airport sources said. It turned out to be a hoax.

Updated - May 27, 2024 02:55 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 02:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Chennai airport. File

A view of Chennai airport. File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Also Read: Three Bengaluru hotels receive hoax bomb threat emails

On May 26, around 2.30 a.m. and 8.30 a.m. the Chennai airport director received two emails, stating that bombs will be planted near the airport and that passengers should be deboarded from the aircraft, sources added. Subsequently, the mail was forwarded to the police and after checking, it was found to be a hoax. 

Airports Authority of India, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, airline officials, police and CISF held a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee Meeting. “Security measures have been stepped up at the airport now and there will be additional checking done before the passengers board the aircraft as well,” a source said. 

