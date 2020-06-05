Chennai

Chennai airport operational office shut for 3 days

Two staff test positive; flight services will continue unaffected

Chennai airport’s operational office in Meenambakkam will be shut down till June 7 after two employees — one aged 45 and another 50 — tested positive for COVID-19. However, flight operations will continue as usual. The building was located very close to the domestic terminal.

AAI officials said they came to know about the two members testing positive on Thursday morning and subsequently decided to close the office.

“The office will be disinfected in these three days and reopened on June 8. Till then, officials will visit the terminals directly if needed,” an official said.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 12:11:14 AM |

