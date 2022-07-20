Chennai Airport-Kilambakkam Metro project set to take off

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. is all set to take up the much-awaited Airport-Kilambakkam line with the stalemate between the transport utility and the Highways Department over an exclusive corridor coming to an end

The much-awaited Airport-Kilambakkam project is good to go as the prolonged stalemate between Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) and the Highways department has ended, sources said.

While the CMRL has planned a mass rapid transit between airport and Kilambakkam as an extension of the Phase I project in the southern part of the city, the Highways department wanted to build an elevated corridor till Tambaram. As a result, there were protracted discussions between the two departments over which level the viaduct of Metro Rail should be built and the height of the elevated corridor. The CMRL submitted the detailed project report to the State government early this year but even after that these, the talks continued.

Sources said the issue has been resolved now. “Both departments have reached a consensus on the matter. Chennai Metro Rail will make provisions for future projects of the Highways department such as an elevated corridor on this stretch. Only some changes will be made regarding the height of Chennai Metro Rail’s viaduct in a few locations. The changes will be done in the detailed project report in the coming weeks,” an official said.

The 15.3-km Airport-Kilambakkam project, estimated at ₹4,080 crore, will run through important locations in the southern suburbs with stops planned at Pallavaram, Kothandam Nagar, Chromepet, Mahalakshmi Colony, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Tambaram, Irumbuliyur, Peerkankaranai, Perungalathur, Vandalur, Arignar Anna Zoo and Kilambakkam Bus Terminus.

Approvals, funding

Sources said although the plan was to start the work by the middle of next year, unless the approvals from the State government and the Centre are given and initiatives taken for funding at the earliest, this project could be delayed. “The process of getting approvals and funding is a long winding one; the sooner the government takes it up, the better it is for the public, considering how bad the traffic congestion has grown these days,” a source said.

While lakhs of commuters take the suburban trains now, there are several who come all the way to the airport to travel to areas which are covered by the Metro Rail. There are several passengers who say they want the Metro till Tambaram and beyond and will switch to using it despite the high pricing because it is faster, reliable and comfortable.