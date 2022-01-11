An automatic water level recording device has been installed at Chennai airport. Since the airport’s boundary is located on the banks of the Adyar, it often faces a threat of flooding during monsoon. To constantly monitor the water level in the Adyar, the automatic water level recording device has been installed at the secondary runway bridge site, according to a press release. This would indicate the variation in water levels of the Adyar at the bridge, which would be continuously monitored at a control station in the terminal building. Whenever the level rises above the 9.5 m in the river, the device will sound an alarm in the control station and send alerts to 10 officials.
Chennai airport installs water level recording device at runway bridge
Staff Reporter
CHENNAI,
January 11, 2022 01:21 IST
Staff Reporter
CHENNAI,
January 11, 2022 01:21 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jan 11, 2022 2:26:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennai-airport-installs-water-level-recording-device-at-runway-bridge/article38228667.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story