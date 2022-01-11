Chennai airport installs water level recording device at runway bridge

An automatic water level recording device has been installed at Chennai airport. Since the airport’s boundary is located on the banks of the Adyar, it often faces a threat of flooding during monsoon. To constantly monitor the water level in the Adyar, the automatic water level recording device has been installed at the secondary runway bridge site, according to a press release. This would indicate the variation in water levels of the Adyar at the bridge, which would be continuously monitored at a control station in the terminal building. Whenever the level rises above the 9.5 m in the river, the device will sound an alarm in the control station and send alerts to 10 officials.