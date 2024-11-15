ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai airport installs 2D barcode scanners at terminal entries to enhance security

Published - November 15, 2024 02:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

As per the new system, when an air passenger gets to the entry of a terminal, their ticket containing a barcode will be scanned, and not just examined, by the CISF personnel

The Hindu Bureau

A CISF official assisting a passenger at the Chennai International Airport. Image used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

A few years ago, a man managed to enter the terminal at the Chennai International Airport with a fake ticket to see off his wife and spend an extra couple of hours with her. On his way out, however, he was caught by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. In fact, there have been quite a few instances of people attempting to get into the Chennai airport terminals with fake tickets in the past.

To prevent such incidents from happening and to enhance security at the airport, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has introduced 2D barcode scanners.

Four months on, passengers still facing issues using DigiYatra service at Chennai airport

Officials of the AAI said, as per the new system, when an air passenger gets to the entry of a terminal, their ticket containing a barcode will be scanned, and not just examined, by the CISF personnel.

“Thus far, the CISF personnel would just see the ticket and ID proof, and would allow the passengers in. But this 2D barcode scanner is linked with the airline database, and the CISF personnel can see the flight time and status. It will ensure that those with fake tickets do not gain access to the terminal,” an official said.

As of now, four out of 16 entry gates are equipped with these scanners. While they are currently installed only at the entry gates, officials said they would consider introducing them at the security hold area too. Security reasons aside, this facility could also help in easing congestion at the airport, officials said.

2D barcode scanners are not a new concept and quite a few airports, including Mumbai, New Delhi, and Thiruvananthapuram, are already using this facility.

It has been implemented as mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). Though there have been discussions to introduce this facility at the Chennai airport for a long time, it is only being put in place now, sources said.

Meanwhile, eight additional self-baggage drop kiosks have been installed at the domestic terminal of the Chennai airport.

