Chennai airport has 13 aerobridges, one more will be ready by March: Ministry of Civil Aviation

February 12, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Ministry of Civil Aviation in a clarification on Monday said the Chennai airport had 13 aerobridges, and the construction of an aerobridge for handling Code E aircraft (planes with a wingspan of 52 m, but less than 65 m) is under way. It will be ready by March.

DMK Rajya Sabha member P. Wilson had recently spoken in the zero hour, highlighting that the airport was witnessing withdrawal of international flights by operators owing to inadequate number of aerobridges, with only four available for international flights. There were media reports regarding this.

Following this, the Ministry said: “The Chennai airport terminal complex has 13 aerobridges, and one additional aerobridge for Code E aircraft is under construction and will be operational by March 2024. Out of the 13, five can cater to Code E aircraft.”

When phase II of the modernisation project is completed by 2025, it added that three more aerobridges capable of handling Code E aircraft for international operations would become available at the airport, taking the total number of such aerobridges to nine.

