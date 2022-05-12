Chennai airport all set to get multilevel car parking facility

May 12, 2022 00:49 IST

The east wing will accommodate nearly 700 cars while the west wing will have space for close to 1,400 cars

In a few months from now, parking and flow of vehicles inside the Chennai airport is set to undergo a sea change when the new multilevel car parking is opened to public.

While the airport is spread over 1,301.28 acres, the new parking facility is being built over 4.25 acres at a cost of ₹250 crore.

It will have two wings — east and west — with six levels each, on either side of the Airport Metro Rail station.

The east wing will have a shopping mall, food court and a multiplex. It will hold nearly 700 cars, including in a mechanised car parking on the top floor. The west wing will accommodate close to 1,400 cars.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said when the new traffic management system kicks in, there will be three entry points.

Cars (whiteboard vehicles) that come to pick up passengers arriving at the domestic or international terminal have to travel all the way till the service bridge end, take a right turn and stop at either of the terminals and exit.

Cars (whiteboard vehicles) that enter the airport to drop off passengers in the international terminal too must take the same route.

Domestic terminal

However, vehicles coming to the domestic departure hall can take the first right turn, take the ramp of the bridge or the last right and leave the passengers in front of the hall.

Passengers waiting for cabs have to reach specific points near the multilevel car parking. Those who don’t want to walk this distance have to pay a premium to allow cabs near the entrance of the arrival hall.

Sources said this would be a huge disadvantage since many passengers rely on cabs and may find it difficult to walk to the parking lot or pay the fee.

When the new parking lot becomes operational, the existing car parking space will get a makeover with landscaping.

At a time when the airport is getting more traffic, it is imperative that parking space is also expanded, some of the passengers said.