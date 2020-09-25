Chennai advocate arrested five years after he killed his children

Maduravoyal Police have arrested an advocate Ravi, who absconded after allegedly murdering his two children over five years ago.

In June 2015, police recovered bodies of two children, aged 13 and 11 years, in a decomposed state from their house in Maduravoyal. Their father Ravi, then practising as lawyer in the Poonamallee court, was missing.

Police said Ravi, following estrangement with his wife, an advocate in Chidambaram, was living with their children in Maduravoyal. On May 26, 2015, Ravi had allegedly hit his 13-year-old daughter with a sharp object and then strangulated his 11-year-old son. He left the bodies in the bedroom and dumped clothes around them.

He then fled in his car. After selling his car, he stayed in Odisha till recently. He returned to the city during the lockdown and was working in a construction site in Periamet.

Police said they received a tip off about him when a person known to him sought some documents from the school where his daughter was studying. Police nabbed him and lodged him in prison after producing him in court.