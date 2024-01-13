Chennai achieves 79% source segregation: Swachh Survekshan

January 13, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

In the survey for Swachh Survekshan-2023 Rankings, Greater Chennai Corporation has achieved 79% in source segregation.

According to a press release, GCC has achieved only 12% in the waste processing segment. Out of 6,150 tonnes of garbage generated daily, GCC is processing 960 tonnes (15%) of wet waste and 840 tonnes of dry waste daily. Owing to the absence of processing facilities, processing of solid waste is quite challenging in the city. Five bio CNG plants of 100 tonnes per day (TPD) each are in the construction phase. The proposal to install integrated municipal solid waste processing facilities such as 1,400 TPD waste to energy plant with material recovery facility, 550 TPD bio CNG plant and 800 TPD compost plant has already been approved by TNIDB and is expected to be completed.

Since the processing plants are likely to be operated this year, remarkable improvement can be seen in the coming years in the processing segment. Reclamation of Perungudi dumping ground through bio-mining is expected to be completed by the middle of this year. Tender evaluation is under way for awarding the contract for the reclamation of Kodungaiyur dumping ground.

In the last year’s Swacch Survekshan-2022 Rankings, Chennai secured rank 44 out of 45 cities categorised under million-plus populations. Swacch Survekshan 2023 was conducted from July 7, 2022 to August 31, 2023 for urban local bodies with a population of more than 1 lakh instead of separate rankings for million plus cities.

The results were announced on January 11. After the base changed from million plus cities, GCC secured the 199th rank out of 446 ULBs considered.

According to the data from the latest survey among million plus cities, Chennai has improved its position from 44 to 37. Regarding last year’s rankings, out of 7,500 marks, GCC received 2,866.14 marks. This year, GCC was awarded 4,313.79 marks out of 9,500. The average marks scored by local bodies in Tamil Nadu is 2,988. GCC has achieved 91% for cleanliness in residential and commercial areas in this survey, the release said.

