Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram to get six more CNG outlets shortly

Work is under way to establish 14 more compressed natural gas (CNG) outlets in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.

They are coming up in petroleum outlets and six of them are likely to be ready in a few weeks. By March 2023, the company, which also has the rights to provide piped natural gas supplies to homes, plans to set up 37 CNG stations in these two districts. Eight of them will be company-operated outlets. “We are in the process of identifying land, which would be taken on lease,” S. Rangarajan, Regional Head, Kanchi GA (Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts), AG&P Pratham, told The Hindu.

At present, at least 2,500 CNG vehicles, including 150 load carriers, tank up natural gas at nine outlets in these two districts.

A few agencies have been roped in to register households. “We explain the advantages of natural gas — it is more economical than LPG, it is a safe fuel and residents won’t have the hassles of booking gas cylinders and waiting for their delivery,” said an agent.

Mr. Rangarajan said that to provide gas supply to fuel outlets and houses, the company is laying pipelines. It has permission to lay pipelines to a length of 45 km. At present, in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, nearly 5.5 km of steel pipelines have been laid and gas supply is being given to two industries. Steel pipeline laying work is in progress between Sriperumbudur and Manimangalam. An LCNG plant is being constructed in the SIPCOT complex at Vallam and it is expected to be commissioned by August this year. The plant, once commissioned, would supply natural gas to industries in the complex.

The company also has the rights to operate in the Ramanathapuram, Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur geographical areas where work is in progress to lay pipelines and set up CNG stations.