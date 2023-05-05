Chengalpattu district’s Karunguzhi named model town panchayat for solid waste management

May 05, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Karunguzhi Town Panchayat of Chengalpattu district has earned the recognition as a model town panchayat for solid waste management. The town panchayat, managed by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), has been chosen for the best practice in solid waste management leading to improvement of the lifestyle of the citizen by Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco). The national-level award was presented to the town panchayat in New Delhi last month.

M. Kesavan, executive officer of Karunguzhi town panchayat, said the town panchayat coming under the Madurantakam taluk of Chengalpattu district consists of 15 wards with a population of nearly 14,000. The town panchayat was announced a model town panchayat under Swachh Bharat Mission in the State for which Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presented an award during the Independence Day celebration last year. The recognition at the national level would encourage the town panchayat to do more, he said.

The town panchayat has created source segregation facilities of organic and inorganic waste and equipment in three places through the funds of over ₹50 lakh from the DRDA.

Mr. Kesavan said the town panchayat had facilities for vermicomposting, machine for converting coconut waste into fibres, vegetable and leaves shredding machines for grinding the vegetable waste and pyrolysis mini-plant for converting inorganic waste. Also a modern plant for recycling any rubber articles, including chappals and shoes, had been available for the panchayat, he said.

The town panchayat had been able to generate 4,000 to 5,000 kg of manure every month from various organic waste. The manure generated from the organic waste was sold to nurseries and farmers generating additional revenue.

The other highlight of the town panchayat is the faecal sludge management of naturally treating the grey water into manure, which would be used as fertilisers, and in recycling the grey water to be used for growing the avenue trees, Miyawaki forest and plants maintained by the panchayat, helping in saving the water resource.

The religiosity of creating a zero-waste village had been attracting the Karunguzhi Town Panchayat officials from various States, including Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, and more than 70 panchayats in the State to undergo training in solid waste management.