Chengalpattu district reclaims possession of one acre of land of worth ₹100 crore in St. Thomas Mount

August 18, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The land had fallen into the hands of encroachers recently; after no action was taken on two sets of notices, the district administration initiated action and sealed the premises on Friday, August 18, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The land was reclaimed on Friday, August, 18, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Chengalpattu district authorities reclaimed possession of a plot government land spanning about one acre in St. Thomas Mount on Friday.

The land, estimated to be worth about ₹100 crore in Pallavaram Taluk, was permitted to be used temporarily by the Kasi Viswanathar Devasthanam temple authorities initially, but had fallen into the hands of unauthorised elements eventually.

According to an official release, a building was constructed in the name of ‘Vanniyar Sangam’ on the land for about 42,000 sq.ft., but the lease sum was not paid to the State government. Notices were issued under Section 6 and 7 of the Tamil Nadu Land Encroachment Act, 1905, asking for the removal of the encroachments in November last year and March this year.

As the encroachments were not removed, action was initiated following relevant sections of the Revenue Standing Order, and the Pallavaram Tahsildar sealed the premises on Friday, the official release said.

