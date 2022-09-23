Chengalpattu district administration told to expedite monsoon preparation work

K. Selvaperunthagai, Chairman of Public Accounts Committee of the State Assembly, holding a review meeting on monsoon preparation work in Chengalpattu district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“We have noticed certain discrepancies in their execution. Hence, we sought an explanation from the officials concerned in this regard”K. SelvaperunthagaiChairman, Public Accounts Committee of Tamil Nadu Assembly

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the State Assembly, which reviewed the works and schemes of various departments of Chengalpattu district here on Friday, urged the district administration to expedite and complete all monsoon preparedness works such as culverts before the onset of monsoon.

The Committee, led by its Chairman and Congress MLA, K. Selvaperunthagai, and accompanied by members and MLAs, T. Velmurugan, Sindhanai Selvan, Maragatham Kumaravel, M. Varalakshmi and S.S. Balaji, reviewed the work being carried out in the district.

After the field inspection, the committee had a review meeting with officials at the collectorate in which Collector Rahul Nath, Superintendent of Police D. Suguna Singh and officials from various departments participated.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai told presspersons that based on reports submitted in the Assembly by the Principal Accountant General, the issues such as delays and discrepancies concerning specific works in the district were prioritised and discussed.

“Monsoon preparedness is the priority. The work suggested by the special task committee formed by the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on flood mitigation were taken up for review. We have noticed certain discrepancies in their execution. Hence, we sought an explanation from the officials concerned in this regard and advised them to complete all the work in advance so that we will be in a position to face the monsoon,” he said.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai said there were complaints from the public in the issuance of house and land pattas to poor and downtrodden. Besides, some other vital issues related to the inadequate strength of doctors in the Government Medical College Hospital, Chengalpattu, and the poor performance of the Chengalpattu municipality due to fund shortage besides tourism were discussed.