Chengalpattu district administration to revive Miyawaki forest plan on 5-acre OSR

The Chengalpattu district administration is preparing a proposal to revive plans to set up a Miyawaki forest on a five-acre Open Space Reservation (OSR) land that falls under the Medavakkam Panchayat. The land was submitted by Purva Windermere in 2010.

A recent report by The Hindu highlighted that debris had been illegally dumped on the site, where there were plans to plant 18,000 saplings in 2020. Additional Collector and Project Director (DRDA) R. Anamika, who inspected the site on June 20, along with the Block District Officer and others, said: “The soil dumped on the site will be used to improve bunds of waterbodies in Medavakkam. The site will also be levelled. The initial proposal will be reviewed, and the proposal for the site’s revival in underway.”

Previously, S. Raja Mohamed, retired joint director of the Horticulture Department, said: “Earlier this year, desilted sand from the Pallikaranai Anai Eri and Medavakkam Periya Eri were dumped here. Subsequently, in March, the contractor responsible for the construction of a stormwater drain along the road connecting Anai Eri and Tiruvalluvar Street in Vadakkuppattu repeatedly dumped debris at the site.”

Sources in the administration claimed that the debris was dumped by a service department, but this could be confirmed only after investigation.

Purva Windermere Welfare Association members claimed that many spots on the site were being used by construction workers for anti-social activities and dumping plastic waste.

Ms. Anamika further said that to avoid such issues, and to prevent dumping on the site, plans were being made for fencing and installing closed-circuit television cameras.

