GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chengalpattu district administration to revive Miyawaki forest plan on 5-acre OSR

Published - June 22, 2024 12:40 am IST - Chennai

R. Aishwaryaa

The Chengalpattu district administration is preparing a proposal to revive plans to set up a Miyawaki forest on a five-acre Open Space Reservation (OSR) land that falls under the Medavakkam Panchayat. The land was submitted by Purva Windermere in 2010.

A recent report by The Hindu highlighted that debris had been illegally dumped on the site, where there were plans to plant 18,000 saplings in 2020. Additional Collector and Project Director (DRDA) R. Anamika, who inspected the site on June 20, along with the Block District Officer and others, said: “The soil dumped on the site will be used to improve bunds of waterbodies in Medavakkam. The site will also be levelled. The initial proposal will be reviewed, and the proposal for the site’s revival in underway.”

Previously, S. Raja Mohamed, retired joint director of the Horticulture Department, said: “Earlier this year, desilted sand from the Pallikaranai Anai Eri and Medavakkam Periya Eri were dumped here. Subsequently, in March, the contractor responsible for the construction of a stormwater drain along the road connecting Anai Eri and Tiruvalluvar Street in Vadakkuppattu repeatedly dumped debris at the site.”

Sources in the administration claimed that the debris was dumped by a service department, but this could be confirmed only after investigation.

Purva Windermere Welfare Association members claimed that many spots on the site were being used by construction workers for anti-social activities and dumping plastic waste.

Ms. Anamika further said that to avoid such issues, and to prevent dumping on the site, plans were being made for fencing and installing closed-circuit television cameras.

Related Topics

Chennai / waste / waste management / waste management and pollution control

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.