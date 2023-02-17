Chengalpattu Collector helps 35 Irula families get permanent homes

February 17, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Thirty-five families belonging to the Irula community, who were residing at Pazhaveli village of Chengalpattu district without any land document, finally have a permanent roof over their head. The residents in the village are thankful to Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh without whose intervention, the Irula community (listed as Scheduled Tribes) that had been struggling for several years to get their pattas would still be running from pillar to post. .

Pazhaveli panchayat president K. Mala Kamaraj said the nine Irula families settled in the village in 1969 and their number had grown to 35. Over the years, these families were staring at a bleak future as their numerous petitions for Patta went in vain. However, the community members gave a petition to Mr. Rahul Nadh in July 2021 and within a week, the Collector personally inspected the area and since then things started moving in a positive direction for the villagers who were residing in thatched houses. Soon, the Collector issued orders for licence to stay by getting permission from the Forest department as the land where these families lived under the forest area.

Adding joy to the villagers was the Collector taking up the issue with the Minister for Rural Industries T.M. Anbarasan and ordering construction of houses for the 35 families. All the 35 houses constructed at a cost of ₹3 lakh each had been handed over to the families.

A. Chandru, one of the beneficiaries, said the district administration had started constructing community toilets and a community hall for the villagers. The district administration was building a water tank and installing street lights.