Tail Alert organises a fair in support of rescued dogs

November 30, 2022 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST

The fund-raiser will feature stalls by people who have demonstrated their dedication to the cause of rehabilitating dogs

Shreya Banerjee

Tail Alert, a Chennai-based NGO that shelters and rehomes adult dogs, is organising its annual fundraiser event, Santa Paws market. The fund-raiser will feature 20 carefully-curated stalls whose owners have either fostered or demonstrated their dedication to the cause of rehabilitating dogs.

Renuka Jaypal, who works closely with Tail Alert, says that the organisation had its beginnings in a group on Facebook Messenger. “We rehabilitate, rehome and rescue dumped adult dogs who have no street survival skills. It is a myth that only a puppy raised from a young age can adjust to a new setup. Although we don’t do street-to-home operations, we work to find these heartbroken animals a loving home.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20 stalls will have on display semi-precious jewellery from Sri Lanka, pearls, clothes in cotton, linen, and silk, handmade quilts, resin art, painted glass collectibles, a collection of curios, ceramics, crockery, glassware and other home decor pieces donated by family and friends. Proceeds will go to help a furry friend in need. Visitors will also be able to meet puppies and adult dogs waiting to be united with a loving family.

Pet parents can choose from brands such as Heads Up For Tails, fresh food and treats from Slurp Up & Oscar Daisy as well as wellness supplements from Cure By Design. Further, a fundraiser stall will be run by children from Kids Central which will have an interactive baking corner, games, T-shirts and other goodies created by students who want to encourage people to adopt dogs and spread the message of kindness towards animals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The event will be held on December 3, 2022, at Sir Mutha Concert Hall Promenade ( Lady Andal Campus ).

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US