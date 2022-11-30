Tail Alert organises a fair in support of rescued dogs

November 30, 2022 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST

Tail Alert, a Chennai-based NGO that shelters and rehomes adult dogs, is organising its annual fundraiser event, Santa Paws market. The fund-raiser will feature 20 carefully-curated stalls whose owners have either fostered or demonstrated their dedication to the cause of rehabilitating dogs.

Renuka Jaypal, who works closely with Tail Alert, says that the organisation had its beginnings in a group on Facebook Messenger. “We rehabilitate, rehome and rescue dumped adult dogs who have no street survival skills. It is a myth that only a puppy raised from a young age can adjust to a new setup. Although we don’t do street-to-home operations, we work to find these heartbroken animals a loving home.”

The 20 stalls will have on display semi-precious jewellery from Sri Lanka, pearls, clothes in cotton, linen, and silk, handmade quilts, resin art, painted glass collectibles, a collection of curios, ceramics, crockery, glassware and other home decor pieces donated by family and friends. Proceeds will go to help a furry friend in need. Visitors will also be able to meet puppies and adult dogs waiting to be united with a loving family.

Pet parents can choose from brands such as Heads Up For Tails, fresh food and treats from Slurp Up & Oscar Daisy as well as wellness supplements from Cure By Design. Further, a fundraiser stall will be run by children from Kids Central which will have an interactive baking corner, games, T-shirts and other goodies created by students who want to encourage people to adopt dogs and spread the message of kindness towards animals.

The event will be held on December 3, 2022, at Sir Mutha Concert Hall Promenade ( Lady Andal Campus ).