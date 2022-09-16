Vandalur zoo tops in management ranking

Results of evaluation announced at the National Conference for Zoo Directors

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
September 16, 2022 19:01 IST

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) in Vandalur has been rated “very good” as part of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation for Indian Zoos for 2022.

Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change, published the results in the National Conference for Zoo Directors. The evaluation looks at 39 large and medium zoos across the country and is conducted by the Central Zoo Authority. The evaluation is based on six elements — context, planning, input, process, output and outcome — and AAZP topped with an overall score of 82% in the category of large zoos.

The AAZP organised an awareness session for schoolchildren on the reintroduction of the Cheetah in India.

Seetha, an Indian Gaur, who gave birth to a male calf, is amongst the park’s new inmates. The park’s ostrich produced four hatchlings last month, a press release from the zoo said.

