The Hindu Group launches ‘The Lockdown Cookbook’

Chef K. Damodharan releasing ‘The Lockdown Cookbook’ at Elliot’s Beach in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Cooking experienced a surge in popularity during the COVID-19 lockdown with many people sharing their creations on social media and creating new recipes with products that were easy to source and make.

The Lockdown Cookbook powered by The HIndu MetroPlus does just that. With its collection of 104 recipes from celebrity chefs and home cooks, it makes cooking simple and fun.

Chef Dhamu launched the book and expressed his excitement over its potential. He handed over the first two copies of the book to Kamakshi Patti, a 95-year-old resident of Beasant Nagar and Kharnika, a student at the Institute of Hotel Management, Taramani.

The book was compiled by Chitradeepa Anantharam and curated by Sandhya Sridhar with support from the MetroPlus editor Shonali Muthalaly. The recipes are divided into three sections- home recipes, heritage recipes and eating healthier. “I would say my favourite recipes are the quick meals or one-pot recipes that are easy and so relevant today,” said Sandhya Sridhar.

The cookbook’s curation began during the COVID-19 first wave but due to subsequent waves, the launch was delayed. “The best part of the recipes is the fact that all the the ingredients are available locally and easy to make,” said Chitradeepa who asks readers to try chef Chandri Bhat’s recipes such as no-rice uttapam and multi-bean hummus.

“Anyone can be a chef with these recipes and make healthy tasty food”, said Dhamu. Post the launch, the celebrity chef snapped some selfies with eager fans who were present for The Hindu’s Car-free Sundays.

To book your copy online visit publications.thehindugroup.com/bookstore.