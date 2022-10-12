Segregation of waste made mandatory for all shops in Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

The Greater Chennai Corporation has mandated that all commercial establishments segregate their waste into biodegradable and non-biodegradable. If they litter the streets and the area in front of their shop, they will have to pay ₹500 fine as per the Greater Chennai Corporation by-laws 2019 and Solid Waste Management Rules 2016.

According to a press release, an average of 5,200 tonnes of solid waste is generated across all 15 zones. Garbage is collected daily and segregated before being sent to decentralised waste processing plants. The Corporation has identified 78,136 shops under its jurisdiction. Of these, 26,242 shops were already segregating their waste. The remaining shopkeepers have been advised to start this process.

The public can call 1913 and raise a complaint if they see garbage piled up in public places in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar and Ambattur. In addition, public can call 8922522069 for garbage-related issues in Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valsaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur and 1800-833-5656 for Tiruvottiyur, Manali and Madhavaram. “We have given an awareness notice to shopkeepers irrespective of their business to contain their littering even if it is by their customer,” said an official. While most shops segregate waste, this move is just to ensure the remaining do so as well.