R.T. Chari’s biography released

Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti (second right), former Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, releasing TAG Corporation’s co-founder R.T. Chari’s biography, ‘The Inspiring Saga of an Accidental Entrepreneur’ in Chennai on Sunday. N. Murali, president, Music Academy and director, The Hindu Group of Publications, is receiving the first copy. (from left to right): R. T. Chari, V.K. Seshasayee, former managing director, Seshasayee Industries and S.R. Madhu, the biographer, are seen. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

R.T. Chari, the co-founder of TAG Corporation, is spoken about with great fondness and admiration. On Sunday, surrounded by his family and well-wishers, his biography, R.T. Chari-The Inspiring Saga of an Accidental Entrepreneur, written by S.R. Madhu after three years of research, was released in Chennai.

According to his son, Vivek, Mr. Chari felt it was important to share one’s own story for the benefit of future generations. The book details Mr. Chari’s life from personal experiences to the growth of his career and the company.

T.S. Tirumurti, former Permanent Representative of India in the U.N., released the book and presented the first copies to N. Murali, President, Music Academy Madras and Director, The Hindu Group of Publications; G. Parthasarathy, former Ambassador to Pakistan; V.K. Seshasayee, former MD, Seshasayee Industries; and Dr. Suresh Seshadri, secretary, Voluntary Health Services. “Chari has succeeded in finishing first without compromising on integrity, ethics and his passion for music and heritage,” said Mr. Tirumurti.

“The book reflects Chari’s candour and honesty and his philanthropic side,” said Mr. Murali. Mr. Chari thanked the people responsible for his success. He also thanked his wife Ranganayaki, his parents and his brother Gopalan.