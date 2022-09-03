Over 2,600 graduate from Sathyabama University

Balaguru, Yuvan Shankar Raja awarded honorary doctorate

Staff Reporter CHENNNAI
September 03, 2022 19:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Yuvan Shankar Raja, music composer, and V. Balaguru, scientist, seen with gold medal winners at the convocation of Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Over 2,600 candidates across undergraduate and postgraduate levels receive their degrees on Saturday at the 31 st convocation of the Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, a deemed university.

ADVERTISEMENT

G. Satheesh Reddy, former Chairman of DRDO and Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister, delivered the convocation address. 

V. Balaguru, Scientist, Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, who contributed to the design of Arjun, a third-generation battle tank, and Yuvan Shankar Raja, music composer, were awarded honorary doctorate degree for their contributions in their respective fields.

Mr. Reddy explained about various Defence products of indigenous origin and lauded the institute’s respect for scientists. “India is fast becoming a self-reliant nation that is leading the world in several technologies,” he said and called upon the students to use their creative energies to develop and build start-ups.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Marie Johnson, president, and Maria Bernadette, J. Arul Selvan and Maria Catherine Jayapriya, vice-presidents, of the university were present.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mariazeena Johnson, chancellor of the university, proposed a vote of thanks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
university

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app