Over 2,600 graduate from Sathyabama University

Balaguru, Yuvan Shankar Raja awarded honorary doctorate

Yuvan Shankar Raja, music composer, and V. Balaguru, scientist, seen with gold medal winners at the convocation of Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Over 2,600 candidates across undergraduate and postgraduate levels receive their degrees on Saturday at the 31 st convocation of the Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, a deemed university.

G. Satheesh Reddy, former Chairman of DRDO and Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister, delivered the convocation address.

V. Balaguru, Scientist, Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, who contributed to the design of Arjun, a third-generation battle tank, and Yuvan Shankar Raja, music composer, were awarded honorary doctorate degree for their contributions in their respective fields.

Mr. Reddy explained about various Defence products of indigenous origin and lauded the institute’s respect for scientists. “India is fast becoming a self-reliant nation that is leading the world in several technologies,” he said and called upon the students to use their creative energies to develop and build start-ups.

Marie Johnson, president, and Maria Bernadette, J. Arul Selvan and Maria Catherine Jayapriya, vice-presidents, of the university were present.

Mariazeena Johnson, chancellor of the university, proposed a vote of thanks.