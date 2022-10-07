News18 hosts Property Awards 2022

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inaugurated the ceremony. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

News18 Tamil Nadu has honoured the contributions of builders and real estate tycoons for the expansion of business in the State with its Property Awards 2022.

The News18 team selected corporate executives, whose skill, dedication and hard work have improved the real-estate sector. Awards spanned ten categories including the ‘Best in Customer Satisfaction’, ‘Best in Legal and Documentation Process’ and ‘Best Property Developers in Southern Tamil Nadu’.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inaugurated the ceremony in the presence of Vivek Narayan, Managing Editor, News18 Network South and Karthigaiselvan, Editor, News18 Tamil Nadu.

The winners include Vasan Estates, which bagged the award for ‘Most Admired Real Estate Brand of the Year’; Arima Constructions for ‘Most Trusted and Successful Developer’; Vijaya Dhaya Realtors for ‘Best Property Developers In South Tamil Nadu, Casagrand for ‘Most Trusted Builder In South India and G Square for the ‘Best In Legal & Documentation Process.

The award show can be watched on the News18 channel at 3 p.m. on October 8.