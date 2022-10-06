My writing is an expression of my roots: Thamizhachi

The Lok Sabha member touches upon various themes that inform her opinions and work and the importance of her roots in conversation with Shylaja Chetlur of Cinema Rendezvous

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 06, 2022 21:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamilachi Thangapandian, MP, participating in an event at the Duchess Club in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

ADVERTISEMENT

A sense of strong self-assurance of her identity is apparent with Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Lok Sabha member and Tamil writer and poet.

In a conversation with Shylaja Chetlur, founder, Cinema Rendezvous, Ms. Thamizhachi, touched upon various themes that inform her opinions and work and the importance of her roots at a meeting of the Duchess Club on Thursday. 

“Choosing to speak on my writing and my soil relates to speaking on my identity; so intertwined are the two today,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even though Tamil is one language with a rich cultural tradition, each region has a dialect and that is what makes it so beautiful. My roots are in an agrarian family whose livelihood depended on black soil that wasn’t very fertile and where the rain decided our fate.”

According to her, sharing one’s history was important especially as a citizen living in a post-colonial Third World country. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

To a question on the existence of a universal connect between women, Ms. Thamizhachi cited war and the ongoing hijab controversy to elucidate her point.

“Women are the first to experience war and wherever there is war, we feel the pain. Today, there is a debate on wearing the hijab in many parts of the world. Adorning a hijab is ultimately a woman’s individual choice which must be supported. Therefore, yes there is a universal connection,” she said. 

Throughout the conversation, Ms. Thamizhachi mentioned Tamil verses and quotes from her writings and literature. “It is so easy to underestimate the importance of local language and practices. For example, modern western beauty practices can be found in villages dating back decades”.

She said labels associated with her name “Thamizhachi” followed her everywhere. “Everyone has an idea of what ‘Thamizhachi’ should look like and wear but my style is inspired by my village connections and my time as a performing artist. Since I wear flowers in my hair, I am called ‘Champak lady’ by the other members of the Lok Sabha,” she said with a smile.

She spoke on representation of women and their sexuality in Tamil literature and how philosophers have historically considered women as inferior to men.  in response to a club member’s remark that all women were empowered, Thamizhachi brought up the statistics of domestic abuse globally that impacted women of all social levels.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
Tamil literature

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app