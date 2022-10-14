Mayor reviews flood-mitigation work as Chennai Corporation braces for northeast monsoon

Greater Chennai Corporation has been giving priority to desilting of channels in flood-prone areas like Sowcarpet. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

ADVERTISEMENT

As it gears up to safeguard the city against the northeast monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation convened a meeting with representatives of various departments on Friday to review the progress of monsoon preparedness work.

S. Rajendiran, chief engineer (general) of the Corporation, presented the measures taken by the Corporation. Desilting of storm-water drain running to a length of 1,193 km, out of 1,356 km, has been completed. About ₹71.25 crore was allocated for the work. Manholes had been constructed wherever it was necessary, he said.

The Corporation and the Public Works Department deployed excavators to desilt water streams and men and machinery have been be kept on standby round-the-clock to prevent the stagnation of water in subways maintained by the Corporation and Highways department respectively; 41 motor pumps have been purchased to aid this.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pruning of trees

As many as 20,546 trees had been pruned by the Corporation and a team will be stationed in every zone to deal with tree fall. Also, 169 relief centres across schools and community centres have been identified with water and food being made available and 101 mobile and stationary medical teams will provide assistance, if needed.

Many departments such as Highways and Water Resources and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will keep the pumps and motors on standby to mitigate floods. Chennai Metro Rail has been instructed to clear construction debris from its sites and prevent water stagnation. The Collector’s office has said that it will issue advisory to people living in low-lying and coastal areas and maintain a 24x7 control room.

The India Meteorological Department has said that it will post regular reports and alerts every morning to be updated in the evening; zone-wise analysis will be made available.

Mayor’s fiat

Mayor Priya Rajan urged the Highways and Water Resources departments to finish their work by October 20. She applauded the efforts of the regional deputy commissioners in coordinating the work across various sectors.

The Mayor and the Deputy Mayor urged the Tangedco to cease work on new projects until the monsoon ended. “We are all working in the interest of the public and I am confident that all work will be completed by October 20,” she said.

Most departments will appoint a nodal officer at the Integrated Command and Control Centre, which will coordinate the response to any emergency situation during the rain.

Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi thanked all officials and representatives for their involvement so far and ensured the Corporation’s support.