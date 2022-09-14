India Post’s Regional Excellence Awards presented

Tambaram division records the highest collection of ₹142.94 crore

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
September 14, 2022 19:31 IST

B.P. Sridevi, PMG, Mail and Business Development, presenting the Regional Excellence Award to T.V. Sundari, Senior Superintendent (Tambaram), for top performing city divisions in aadhaar transactions in Chennai on Wednesday. B. Selvakumar (second from right), Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, and G. Natarajan, left, Post Master General, Chennai City Region, and K. Somasundaram, right, Director, Postal Services, Chennai City Region, are seen. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Department of Posts presented Regional Excellence Awards to top performing employees and divisions across 24 categories in Chennai City Region. Of the 75 awards given to commemorate Independence, 25 were given to divisions/sub-divisions/post offices for their commendable performance 2021-22. 

B. Selvakumar, Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, gave away the awards. 

Chennai City Region is one of the four regions of Tamil Nadu Postal Circle and covers the northern part of the State, including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai.

Each category of award was given separately to city and mofussil divisions to recognise the latter and its employees. In the category of revenue generation among city divisions, Tambaram topped with a collection of ₹142.94 crore followed by Chennai City North at ₹74.43 crore.

“The performance in three business verticals — mails, savings bank and insurance — has been remarkable” said Mr. Selvakumar. He appreciated the efforts of G. Natarajan, Postmaster General, Chennai City Region, with the Digital Life Certificate introduced during the pandemic. Chennai GPO was identified as the nodal office for PAN India under the PM CARES for Children Scheme 2021 as it opened 4,354 accounts for children. He made special mention of T.V. Sundari, senior superintendent, Tambaram division, for her efforts in managing a difficult and busy division.  

K. Somasundaram, Director of Postal Services, Chennai City Region, and B.P. Sridevi, Postmaster General, Mails and Business Development, were present.

