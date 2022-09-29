Girls in Corporation schools to get free sanitary napkins

The Hindu Bureau September 29, 2022 22:19 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation has called for tenders to provide sanitary napkins to students in its schools. The tender was called on June 13.

As part of this project, 10 napkins will be provided per student in a month or 20 napkins in two months in 159 Corporation schools. Technical and financial bids were called for the project. The technical bid was opened on June 30.

A pre-qualification evaluation had been conducted as per certain criteria laid out by the Corporation. Two bids were received from Prestige Pvt. Ltd., and Success Trading Corporation. As per the tender conditions, only bidders who receive a technical score of 70% qualify for a commercial bid. Prestige Pvt. Ltd., scored 72.33%. The tender submitted by Prestige was approved and passed. The Tender Scrutiny Committee examined the tender and recommended its approval on September 7.