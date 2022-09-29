GCC increases fine on owners of stray cattle

To curb the nuisance caused by stray cattle on the streets under the jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai corporation, the Veterinary Division of the Public Health Department has increased the fine amount on cattle owners to ₹3,000 per animal for the first two days with an additional charge of ₹500 a day from the third day. This new fine will be imposed from October 1.

The current fine is ₹1,550 per cow, which includes a fine of ₹1,250 with a daily maintenance charge. Cows, buffaloes and bulls are caught and taken in vehicles under the supervision of Public Health Department and Divisional Health Inspectors. These animals are housed in municipal cattle sheds in Pudupettai and Perambur. The police have been asked to help in these efforts.

To distinguish cows that have been caught by the Corporation, a tag is attached to their earlobes with a serial number that identifies them. In the case of recapture of tagged cows, the new order demands that they be handed over to an NGO.