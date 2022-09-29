GCC approves funds for model schools

Corporation plans to select 160 students for special training to crack the competitive examinations and also get admission in professional universities

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 29, 2022 22:41 IST

The Department of Education of the Greater Chennai Corporation has planned to set up model schools to provide special training to children taking up competitive examinations and joining professional universities to pursue their higher education.

The best students studying in government and corporation schools have been selected to give them special attention and training to write examinations. The Corporation Council has approved sanction of funds for the same.

In the year 2021-22, 40 boys and 40 girls received special training. In 2022-23, students have been selected to get training to write examinations to join professional courses at premier educational institutions.

Chennai Boys High School in Nungambakkam has been selected as a training centre. A special programme has been developed to provide good quality food to 80 girls and 80 boys. The first phase of the project is geared towards creating a suitable environment to the students with good food and a productive atmosphere.

Students belong to Classes XI and XII and study Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology in a class of 80, with equal number of boys and girls. Students are put up in separate hostels. The model school will educate 160 students over four classes. Aside from a coordinator, 15 teachers and three teaching associates will be assigned.

