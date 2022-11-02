Flood situation in city much better than last year’s monsoon, says Minister

Ma Subramanian visits the flood-hit areas in Virugambakkam, says water-level in reservoirs was being monitored closely

Ma. Subramanian, Health and Family Welfare Minister, said on Wednesday that the city fared much better this year during the monsoon than in 2021. The Minister was on a visit to Virugambakkam which was lashed by heavy rain.

The Minister visited P.V. Rajamannar Road, Double Tank Road and P.T. Rajan Road to check the status of storm-water drains. He said the water- level in reservoirs was being monitored constantly in view of the heavy rain in the last two days.

More than 200 places in Chennai were identified as prone to waterlogging and to alleviate the problem, the Greater Chennai Corporation had taken up construction of storm-water drains running to a length of 220 km at an estimated cost of ₹210 crore. This two-year project had seen the completion of drains running to a length of 157 km with nearly 1,300 km of drains being desilted.

Last year, 700 places were waterlogged. The Minister said despite heavy rain, damage was minimal as over 20,000 Corporation staff were working on the field.

The Corporation maintained 16 subways which were flooded last year, out of which no vehicular traffic was possible in 10. However, by employing pumps, the water was cleared quickly without affecting traffic. Only in Ganesapuram subway in north Chennai, there was a minor disruption because of bridge construction work by the Railways and the Corporation. Efforts were being made to improve the situation. Even the entry of two-wheelers had been banned on Rangarajapuram railway bridge in T. Nagar. Last year, Sholinganallur was badly affected which was not the case this time.

Corporation Commisssioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Virugambakkam MLA A.M.V. Prabhakara Raja, councillors and zonal officers accompanied the Minister.

On Wednesday night, the Corporation released a short video montage of inspections across the city conducted by Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, Mayor Priya Rajan and others.