Eye donors and recipients felicitated

The Rotary Rajan Eye Bank and the Rotary Club of Madras T. Nagar on Friday felicitated individuals who participated and benefited from eye donation.

This comes as a culmination of a series of programmes organised by the two organisations in the last fortnight.

On August 25, an awareness programme was launched to spread the message of eye donation and encourage the public to be a part of this cause. “The need of the hour is a cornea and our mission is to provide the correct medical treatment to those suffering from various injuries to the cornea that impair or remove vision”, said Dr. Mohan Rajan, Chairman and Medical Director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital.

With around 4,000 corneal transplants conducted free of cost, the hospital had been at the front of providing vision to the underprivileged.

Ace table tennis player and Padma Shri and Arjuna Award winner Achanta Sharath Kamal was roped in as an eye sight ambassador and pledged his eyes for donation. He expressed hope that his gesture would inspire others to do so and attributed his success in his sport to good eye sight.

Recipients of transplants as well as family members of the donors who made this possible were felicitated. Prizes were given away to winners of an inter-school painting competition on the importance of the eye.

The function signalled a collaboration between Rajan Eye Care and the Tamilnad Kidney Research (TANKER) Foundation in which dialysis patients were given privilege cards allowing them access to free eye treatment for life. The eye hospital has previously given these cards to members of the corporation and traffic police.

Georgi Abraham of TANKER Foundation emphasised the connection between the eye and the kidney. “Over 70% of kidney patients have eye diseases which remain undiagnosed”, he said.