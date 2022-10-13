CRY to conduct survey across eight States on menstrual awareness

Jemishiya Priyanka , senior manager M & E Development Support, CRY, addressing the media in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Beemabhai and Bavadhaarini agree that the greatest hurdle they have faced is coping with menstrual cramps in an environment where hygiene was virtually non-existent.

Hailing from the slums of Vyasarpadi, both women are school dropouts who overcame cultural stereotypes to emerge as successful football players at the State and national levels.

They shared their experiences at a press conference hosted by Child Rights and You (CRY) on Thursday. “Prior to attaining puberty, we had no knowledge of menstruation and how to deal with it,” said Ms. Beemabhai. Their teachers provided no assistance in this regard and their mothers would dodge the issue. “I hid my first period from my mother for two days,” said Ms. Bavadharini. “She found out only when I had a small accident,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before sanitary napkins were introduced, cloth was used as protection and apart from being inconvenient, it was unhealthy with many girls and women exposed to infection.

“A lot of girls would stop attending school during their periods and many quit football,” said Ms. Beemabhai who admitted that the inability to talk about this normal process disconcerted them. Ms. Bavadharani remembered a shop boy sniggering at her when she went to purchase sanitary napkins. As sportspersons they were required to attend matches in various fields where good toilets were not guaranteed.

CRY’s campaign #Let’sTalkAboutIt! Period! aims to break the stigma associated with periods by encouraging adolescent girls to openly talk about this normal bodily function and inspire a support circle involving men, teachers, family and the medical community. CRY hopes to reduce the number of girls dropping out due to lack of menstrual awareness and hygiene. As part of the campaign, it will conduct a survey among 4,000 respondents across eight States in rural and urban areas to assess the levels of understanding, knowledge, attitude and practice to aid their programme.

“By raising awareness and demystifying myths surrounding menstruation, we can ensure that menstrual health is accessible to all,” said Harry Jeyakaran, associate general manager, development support, CRY (south). He mentioned that the number of sanitary napkins provided by the government was insufficient during a girl’s menstrual cycle.