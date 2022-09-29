Corporation Council approves new bridges, subway

September 29, 2022

The construction of bridges is being taken up at the behest of Sriperumpudur MP T.R. Baalu; a two-wheeler and pedestrian subway will be come up at Ambattur

The Greater Chennai Corporation Council approved the construction of multiple bridges and a subway on Thursday. The construction of two high-level bridges across the Cooum have been approved at the request of Sriperumbudur MP T.R. Baalu. Both bridges will connect Poonamallee High Road and Union Road in divisions 143 and 144 in Zone 11. They will replace two causeways at Nolambur Union Road and Om Sakthi Nagar, which were found to be unsafe. The first bridge proposed at Chinna Nolambur is estimated to cost ₹43.90 crore while the second at Sannathi 1 st Cross Street would cost ₹32.21 crore. The Council approved the construction of bridges across the Puzhal surplus water canal at three points namely Vadeperumpakkam in division 17, Amullavoyal in division 18 and Burma Nagar in division 16. While the Burma Nagar and Amullavoyal bridges have been completed, work on Vadaperumbakkam bridge has been halted due to land acquisition problems. Only five landowners out of the required 13 have agreed to spare their property at the meetings. The completion of Vadeperumpakkam bridge requires ₹8.76 crore which will be obtained from the government under a revised administrative sanction. A two-wheeler and pedestrian subway have been approved for construction to replace the existing level crossing-6 at Ambattur in divisions 81 and 85. The estimated cost of the project is ₹7.42 crore. The subway’s general arrangement drawing includes a ramp. While the original cost of the project will be borne by the Railways, the will bear the escalation in cost.



