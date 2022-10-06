Contracts for construction of 42 parks awarded under Singara Chennai 2.0 project

11 playgrounds with basketball and volleyball courts will be constructed throughout the city, says K.N. Nehru

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 06, 2022 21:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Greater Chennai Corporation maintains 738 parks, which will be upgraded soon. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Greater Chennai Corporation has awarded the contracts for the construction of 42 parks and 11 playgrounds at an estimated cost of ₹16.19 crore and ₹4.50 crore respectively as part of the Singara Chennai 2.0 project.  

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation maintains 738 parks. In addition, 220 sports grounds, 173 gymnasiums and 204 children’s play areas are maintained by the civic body.

K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply, announced that existing parks and playgrounds will be upgraded. According to a press release, the newly constructed parks will include walking paths, outdoor exercise equipment, colourful murals on the walls, a range of traditional tree species as well as toilet and drinking water facilities. The plan includes volleyball and basketball courts. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Madhavaram will get six new parks across wards 26, 27, 30, 31 and 32 at an estimated cost of ₹3.07 crore. Ward 3 in Tiruvottiyur will get five new playgrounds within the Tsunami residence complex at an estimated cost of ₹1.19 crore. The Commissioner has stipulated that work on the projects will begin soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
Chennai Corporation

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app