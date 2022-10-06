Contracts for construction of 42 parks awarded under Singara Chennai 2.0 project

Greater Chennai Corporation maintains 738 parks, which will be upgraded soon. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Greater Chennai Corporation has awarded the contracts for the construction of 42 parks and 11 playgrounds at an estimated cost of ₹16.19 crore and ₹4.50 crore respectively as part of the Singara Chennai 2.0 project.

The Corporation maintains 738 parks. In addition, 220 sports grounds, 173 gymnasiums and 204 children’s play areas are maintained by the civic body.

K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply, announced that existing parks and playgrounds will be upgraded. According to a press release, the newly constructed parks will include walking paths, outdoor exercise equipment, colourful murals on the walls, a range of traditional tree species as well as toilet and drinking water facilities. The plan includes volleyball and basketball courts.

Madhavaram will get six new parks across wards 26, 27, 30, 31 and 32 at an estimated cost of ₹3.07 crore. Ward 3 in Tiruvottiyur will get five new playgrounds within the Tsunami residence complex at an estimated cost of ₹1.19 crore. The Commissioner has stipulated that work on the projects will begin soon.