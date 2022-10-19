Commercial complexes owned by Chennai Corporation in a state of disrepair

Most of the complexes lack amenities like toilets, are in dilapidated condition and have been vacant for long

The Greater Chennai Corporation owns 136 commercial complexes across the city that house nearly 5,000 shops. However, the revenue potential of these complexes has not been realised because of poor sanitation, lack of cleanliness and inadequate security. High rent and the pandemic forced many shopkeepers to abandon their premises leaving large amount of arrears in rent.

The Hindu explores the situation on the field.

The Lily Pond Complex behind Ripon Building gives the illusion of a thriving business complex when in reality, many shops are shut and shopkeepers are struggling to sell their ware. The complex on C.P. Ramaswamy Road fares slightly better; all the ground floor shops are occupied, mostly by boutiques, but the first and second floors are almost entirely empty, except for the Mylapore Times office. The shops along its dusty corridors are filled with broken windows and doors, peeling paint and sometimes the nocturnal visitor. The staircase is strewn with empty alcohol bottles, reminiscent of the previous night’s revelry. With three unmonitored entrances, anyone can walk in and out.

On October 12, the Corporation conducted a mega auction for the 117 shops across its complexes but new owners will be forced to invest their personal money and work in poor sanitary conditions.

So why do some shopkeepers remain? “Comfort mostly. We’ve been here for too long and shifting would be like starting all over again”, says Mageshkumar, secretary, Lily Pond Complex Association.

Sumanth V., who runs a battery shop on C.P. Ramaswamy Road, agrees with him, but says he has faced a few difficulties. “I had to install an additional grill door to prevent the public from drinking and smoking on my doorstep”. According to him, the rent was ₹3,500 four years ago and now he pays ₹23,000. “If they had increased the rent gradually, we wouldn’t have felt the pinch,” he says.

A similar situation prevails in the complex on 3rd Avenue, Indira Nagar, Adyar, where shopkeepers struggle to use the toilet and shut shop by 8 p.m. to avoid nocturnal intruders. “We all contribute money towards general maintenance but there are months when some of us cannot pay; for instance, business has been slow for me this month”, says a shopkeeper.

According to him, one of the bigger stores offer to pay the entire amount for a few months, alternating between themselves. “I know that young adults come here to drink at night because broken bottles are strewn on the ground after but what can I do against a group,” he asks.

A shop assistant in the Lily Pond Complex says she makes the trip to Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Chennai Central Station and pays ₹10 to use the toilet there as it is better. “We’ve written to the Chief Minister and Corporation Commissioner but have not received any response,” says Mageshkumar.

In a letter of August 29 to the Commissioner, the issues of sanitation and security and high rent were brought up as well as the hawkers who occupy what was meant to be a parking zone.

“The Corporation is looking to explore the public-private-partnership model regarding commercial complexes which will create modern buildings with extended parking spaces,” says Vishu Mahajan, DC, Revenue and Finance. The Corporation’s monthly demand is ₹1.48 crore which comes to ₹17.76 crore yearly. Poor collections, poor infrastructure and high rent form a vicious circle with one affecting the other. The Commissioner has directed officials to address current conditions and work on improving them,” he added.