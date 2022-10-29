Colloquium on caste and tribe held

Speakers from different backgrounds share their understanding

Speakers from different backgrounds share their understanding

To facilitate an informed conversation on caste, the Asian College of Journalism conducted a colloquium titled ‘Understanding Caste and Tribe in India’ on Saturday which saw speakers across different social and professional backgrounds share their understandings

“Speaking on caste is difficult because we all have our understanding of it but nothing can justify its institutionalising humiliation,” said Surinder Jodhka, professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University. “Colonial censuses made caste more real and people began to see themselves differently,” he said.

S. Anandhi, Madras Institute of Development Studies, argued that inter-caste marriage is the solution for destroying the caste system. “The persistence of endogamy ensures that caste groups are maintained while also controlling women’s bodies and sexualities,” she said. She spoke on the preferences of certain castes in advertisements, from jobs to marriages, as nothing stopped dominant castes from expressing their prejudices.

“There is a mental reservation regarding certain castes and they become ‘the other’ effortlessly”, said Maroona Murmu of Jadavpur University. Raja Sekhar Vundru, Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana, touched upon the representation of marginalised caste groups in Indian newsrooms and shared the story of Mallepalli Laxmiah, a Dalit Telugu journalist who is a part of the Joint Action Committee on Telengana.

Justice K. Chandru, retired Judge, Madras High Court, and Varsha Ayyar of TISS spoke on caste and reservation. “Implementing reservation is the first step, but it is still an unfinished project,” said Dr. Ayyar.

The former judge elaborated on the caste categories recognised by the court and their relationship with reservations.