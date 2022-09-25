City to get over 100 automated defibrillators

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion of World Heart Day, Kauvery Hospital launched the Restart Heart Foundation in order to address the rising numbers of cardiac arrests and educate the public on preventive measures and equip them with the skills to respond in times of emergency.

The foundation plans to install over 100 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at key sites across the city and the State and train over 10,000 people. “AEDs increases a person’s chances of survival when regular cardiopulmonary resuscitation is not enough,” said Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director, Kauvery Hospital.

As most cardiac arrests occur in public places, it is important that public facilities are available until medical help arrives. Currently, the defibrillators have been installed at Semmozhi Poonga, Tidel Park and Ice House. “Police personnel will also be trained to use the AED to handle any emergency situation”, said N. Ezhilan, MLA, Thousand Lights.

The AED machine is simplified with its voice-controlled instructions and diagrams on the shock paddles that guide users. Each defibrillator is kept in a box to prevent misuse, and a local caretaker is called when needed. As an automated shock machine, its role is to reverse life and restart the heart through electrical shocks.

“In T. Nagar alone, five-six deaths a week are caused by cardiac arrest,” said Adarsh Pachera, Deputy Commissioner of Police, T. Nagar, and added that he was honored to be included in such an important initiative. As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, over 50 companies have expressed interest in supporting the foundation in the installation of the AEDs.