Chief Secretary checks progress of work on monsoon preparedness

Chief Secretary V. Irai Ambu inspecting the progress of storm-water drain work at Virugumbakkam in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu inspected the work relating to monsoon preparedness in the city. He inspected projects implemented by the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Water Resources and Highways departments.

Mr. Irai Anbu inspected storm-water drain projects in T. Nagar and Nungambakkam. He checked the status of the kilometre-long drain under construction on Poonamallee High Road and desilting and removal of debris which is being carried by the Water Resources Department. In addition, he inspected Kolathur Lake.

The Chief Secretary inspected several work being undertaken by the Highways Department, including the construction of a 700-metre drain from ESI Hospital in K.K. Nagar to the Adyar river and the desilting of a culvert on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, construction of a macro drain near Retteri flyover leading to Thanikachalam canal and construction of two sumps near Kolathur junction to pump out water from interior roads onto to drains belonging to the Highways department. “In the last work, one sump is ready, while the other one is only partially ready but will still be used to pump out water, said an official.

Zonal monitoring officers, deputy commissioners, chief engineers from the Highways and Water Resources departments and senior corporation officials were present.

“The inspection was conducted with the aim of ensuring the synergy of all departments towards flood mitigation with the Chief Secretary directing that work be completed at the earliest,” said a senior official. The concerted effort comes at a time when preparations for the north east monsoon must near completion.