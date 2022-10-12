A symbol that can go a long way for the homeless 

Considering we have a huge migrant population, there needs to be a universal language. Symbols form a universal language, says Vaishnavi Jayakumar

On October 9, Chennai Cares- Crisis Rescue and Relief team initiated a poll on their Twitter handle that invited responses on a symbol that city corporations could adopt to communicate the location of a shelter to the homeless. This was released on the occasion of World Homeless Day, which is observed on October 10. Chennai Corporation currently has 50 shelters across the 15 zones in the city with an NGO in charge of maintenance of each. These shelters cater to the needs of those with psycho-social issues, the physically challenged and the elderly.

Vaishnavi Jayakumar, co-founder of The Banyan, an NGO that caters to the homeless with mental illness, points out that there was no clean signage to indicate a shelter’s location. The poll aims at having a basic design for a sign with which the corporation could be approached. “We cannot assume that the person is literate and considering we have a huge migrant population, there needs to be a universal language for communication”, she said. Symbols, according to her, formed a universal language.

Bhavna Botta, president, International Society of Augmentative and Alternative Communication India Chapter, responds that symbols are accessible to all. Being non-verbal herself, she understands the importance of symbols. “They are representations of ideals and real objects that are designed in a manner that can be understood by anyone irrespective of education”, she explains.

On Friday, The Banyan in collaboration with the corporation and HCL Foundation is conducting an event involving 400 residents of homeless shelters to address homelessness and mental health. Residents will be shown possible options for shelter signs and introduced to the concept.

“Signages will make a difference in communicating with a person who isn’t literate, or is suffering from mental illness with the inability to communicate through speech”, says Purnima Prakash, co-lead, HCL-Banyan Centre for Homelessness and Social Vulnerabilities.

The poll is available at http://bit.ly/shelter-sign