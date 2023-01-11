HamberMenu
Varanasi-Dibrugarh cruise opportunity to connect with our cultural roots: PM Modi

Set to sail from Varanasi, PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency, the cruise will cover 3,200 km over 51 days w

January 11, 2023 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The three-deck MV Ganga Vilas carrying 32 Swiss tourists will set sail from Varanasi on January 13 and reach Dibrugarh after 51 days, covering more than 3,200 km. 

The three-deck MV Ganga Vilas carrying 32 Swiss tourists will set sail from Varanasi on January 13 and reach Dibrugarh after 51 days, covering more than 3,200 km.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 said the 51-day river cruise, to be flagged off by him on January 13, is a unique opportunity to connect with the country's cultural roots and discover beautiful aspects of its diversity. 

Mr. Modi reacting to Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's tweet about what has been described as the world's largest river cruise.

The Minister said, "A trail through India's ancient heritage on some of the mightiest rivers of the world. Ganga Vilas, the world's longest river cruise, will be flagged-off by PM Narendra Modi ji Jan 13. Join this majestic journey."

Set to sail from Varanasi, PM Modi's parliamentary constituency, the cruise will cover 3,200 km over 51 days while navigating through several states before ending its journey at Dibrugarh in Assam.

