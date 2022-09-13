Workers are seen on April 29, 2021 at a New Delhi crematorium where multiple funeral pyres are burning for patients who lost their lives to COVID-19. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Centre couldn’t accurately anticipate gravity of the pandemic, says parliamentary panel

The Central government could not accurately anticipate the gravity of the possible resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent waves, said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare in its report “Vaccine Development, Distribution Management and Mitigation of Pandemic COVID-19’’. It added that it is disturbed at the unfortunate denial of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding COVID-19 deaths due to oxygen shortage in the country. It has now recommended that the Ministry, in coordination with the States, must audit the deaths due to oxygen shortage.

India to hold G20 summit in September 2023

The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 in 2023, and Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the UAE will be the “guest countries” at the event.

Siddique Kappan to remain in jail due to pending PMLA case

Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, who was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court, will continue to remain in a jail as a case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate against him is still pending, officials of the prison department said.

Violence erupts in Kolkata, Howrah during BJP’s march to State Secretariat

Violence erupted in Santragachi in Howrah, where the police fired tear gas shells and used water cannons to disperse BJP supporters who pelted stones at the police. The situation at Santragachi remained volatile for several hours, with pitched battles between the police and BJP supporters.

Death toll in Secunderabad hotel fire rises to eight

Most of the victims were on a business trip to the city from northern States, and their identities are being established.

Anti-corruption officials conduct searches at premises of two AIADMK ex-Ministers in Tamil Nadu

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday, conducted searches at 40 premises linked to AIADMK’s two former Ministers — C. Vijayabaskar and S.P. Velumani — in two separate corruption cases registered against them.

Ishrat Jahan case probe team member Satish Chandra Verma dismissed from service

Mr. Verma was member of a High Court-appointed Special Investigation Team, which concluded that the encounter that killed Jahan and three others in 2004 was fake.

Ukrainian military claims downing Iran drone used by Russia

U.S. intelligence publicly warned back in July that Tehran planned to send hundreds of bomb-carrying drones to Russia to aid its war on Ukraine. While Iran initially denied it, the head of its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has recently boasted about arming the world’s top powers.

Jean-Luc Godard, French New Wave film director, dies at 91

Godard was among the world’s most acclaimed directors, known for classics such as Breathless and Contempt, which pushed cinematic boundaries and inspired iconoclastic directors decades after his 1960s heyday.

Infosys shoots off stern missive to staff on moonlighting; no two-timing, it warns

The move comes at a time when the issue of moonlighting by tech professionals has ignited a fresh debate, polarising opinions and raising thorny legal questions within the industry. With the vexed issue now in the spotlight, some industry watchers have been cautioning that employers may consider extra safeguards to protect proprietary information and operating models, especially where employees are working remotely.

David Warner and CA to discuss overturning lifetime captaincy ban

While Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins is favourite to replace retiring ODI captain Aaron Finch, David Warner may also be in the reckoning.